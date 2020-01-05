TYLER, Texas — J.R. And Jessica Garen waited three long years for their adopted son Jonathan.

Even when Jonathan was placed with the family in July 2019, they had to wait still longer to make the adoption official. Then, COVID-19 further complicated their situation.

"We were worried that it wasn't going to happen because of all this corona junk," said J.R. said.

"Soon after we found out his court date, everything shut down," Jessica said. "So we were like, 'Okay, well, what's going to happen?'"

Unsure what to do, the couple's concerns continued to grow as they waited to hear from the courts.

"It was kind of scary because it was like, 'Okay, if we can't have it, when will it happen and how long will it be delayed?'" Jessica remembered.

As the date for their adoption grew closer, the court offered the couple an alternative to make the adoption official: Complete the adoption via Zoom in April.

"We were like, 'We're ready to finalize it,'" Jessica recalled. "So that's what we did. We went to the lawyer's office last Friday and Zoomed with the judge and finalized it."

Even though it wasn't the same as going to the courthouse, to finally have Jonathan recognized as their son was more than worth it.

"It was very surreal and we were even talking about when we were on our way home and everything," Jessica said. "It almost felt like exactly the day that we had been placed with him."