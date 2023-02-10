Mt. Lebanon CME Church continues to spread love, forgiveness after fire destroys building

Officials said the investigation revealed a juvenile went into the church and lit a candle. Then dropped it inside the church.

PITTSBURG, Texas — An East Texas church was destroyed in Pittsburg last Friday night.

Upshur County officials responded to a fire at around 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon CME Church. While their response time was fast enough to salvage the outside of the building, the church was destroyed inside.

"It hurt me when I heard about it and saw it. I came out here and it was burnin’," said AJ Ray, a trustee and usher at Mt. Lebanon CME Church.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said deputies arrived at the scene and saw a teenager parked on the side of the road. They questioned him.

"The investigation revealed that the juvenile actually did go into the church and had admitted to lighting a candle and dropping it inside the church," Webb said.

Webb said the fire damage on the outside of the building doesn’t appear too bad, but the inside is a total loss. The locals at Mt. Lebanon say a church is more about the people and the message than any individual building itself.

"We try not to focus so much on the building but on the words that we hear. So even though there was devastation done to our church, we continue to think that God is in control and that for whatever reason, he’s just making us take a step higher," said Geraline Ray, president and secretary at Mt. Lebanon CME Church.

Ray said they plan to bring their services to Hickory Hills CME Church, just 10 miles away from home. They’re sending a message of acceptance and forgiveness – despite their misfortune.