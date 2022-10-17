Man shot, killed by Rusk County deputy, family seeks answers

"You never think it's going to be your family. You never think that's the last time you're going to see somebody," Jennifer George said.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A local family is demanding answers, more than a month after a Price man was shot and killed by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop.

The family of Timothy Michael Randall known to them as "Mike" said they're doing the best they can as they continue grieving.

"The first couple weeks were rough," said Bo Frizzell, Randall's cousin.

As they remember the impact he's left behind, more than anything, they want to know what happened September 14th that led to Mike's death.

According to The Washington Post in 2022, more than 800 people were shot and killed at the hands of law enforcement.

Randall's sister Jennifer George was on vacation in Bangkok, China when she received a call from one of her best friends that her brother was killed.

"You never think it's going to be your family," George said. "You never think that's the last time you're going to see somebody."

Randall's cousin Bo Frizzell said he spoke to Randall, two days prior.

"He told me two days prior to this that he was going to come out to the house to see my daughters and he never showed up," Frizzell said. "Then that next day I got the call."

Frizzell said a Rusk County deputy pulled over his cousin Mike for a traffic stop. Mike then called his mother. She was the last person to talk to him.

"Within five to ten minutes of her getting there, he was found face down on the ground with about 30 yards in between him and his car," Frizzell said.

George said their mother witnessed her son deceased.

"I just can't imagine a mother having to see that," George said.

The RCSO said the deputy involved is on paid leave.

The family has not received any new information since that day.

"We feel like they're hiding something," Frizzell said.

"In my heart I hope that they're really trying to be thorough or they're hiding something," George said.

Since Randall's passing the family laid him to rest.

"I never expected to bury my little brother," George said.

Frizzell alongside Randall's brother Doug were the lead pallbearers.

"We carried him away and wore his favorite color pink for him," Frizzell said. "We let him know that we're always going to be there for him, here or there."

The family continues to reminisce about who Randall was.

"He was goofy, he was a character," Frizzell said. "When he shows up, you're going to laugh."

"It's really awesome to see how well loved he was. He was just a southern gentleman," George said.

They continue to remain focused on the many questions left unanswered.

"I'm not going to stop until I get them," Frizzell said.

CBS19 has reached out several times to the RCSO and Texas Rangers for body and dash cam footage and any documents to help piece this situation together.