Family-owned business in Tyler celebrates St. Patrick's Day after two-year pandemic hiatus

ETX Brewing Co. had Irish cuisine, live music, and green beer.

TYLER, Texas — One family-owned business in Tyler celebrated St. Patrick's Day all day with live music, Irish foods, and the famous drink.

ETX Brewing Co. started its Irish-themed festivities Saturday, but the restaurant continues to celebrate all week long.

After the two-year long pandemic hiatus, ETX Brewing Co. is feeling really lucky to be back celebrating with its customers.

"It's really nice to have a sense of normalcy," said Annie Gilstrap, ETX Brewing Co. owner, adding that "having people out, people sharing tables, and enjoying live music and food; just being together as a community is all I can ask for."

Thursday's menu featured Irish cuisine -- fit for a leprechaun and of course the infamous green beer.

One customer celebrated his birthday Thursday and said "you naturally seek out green beer and this is definitely the place for it."

At ETX Brewing Co. the menu says, a leprechaun fell into the brew, giving it the festive green color, but Gilstrap says they use Brock Street Blonde as the base and then the brewers "color it up to make it beautiful."

Whether your sipping a green sprite or beer, ETX Brewing Co. wants customers to "make sure people know this is a family friendly environment" all year round.

One customer said it's his "favorite place to come" because of the great beer, and family-friendly atmosphere.