Meet the sibling trio hoping to be adopted by family fluent in sign language

In Forever Families, KVUE highlights a sibling trio: Kristalyn, Phillip and Maryjane. All of them are deaf and need a family fluent in American Sign Language.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's not every day that Maryjane, Phillip and Kristalyn get to be on TV, and they stole the spotlight!

The sibling trio, who are all deaf, are the most outgoing and upbeat bunch.

"We love these kids so much! They are great kids," said Kristen Hoyt, the children's foster mom.

Kristalyn, 8, is the oldest. The caring older sister loves to express herself through art, especially singing.

Phillip, 6, is the active one who likes to discover new things. He loves being around the animals out at the Hoyts' family farm and playing with cars. He is learning to channel his energy into his learning.

"I like his energy. He's always going, going, going!" said Charles Hoyt, their foster dad.

Finally, Maryjane (MJ), 3, is an aspiring gymnast. She loves to be outdoors playing with the animals. However, a lot of the times she finds her way to the sandbox.

A common theme between the sibling trio is that they love the outdoors and animals. They could play outside and burn their energy all day if they could.

The three are developmentally on track and work on their sign language every day.

"He is learning to communicate. He loves sign language, learning signs," said Charles Hoyt, who is also deaf.

Since they are deaf, in order to continue to learn and grow, Charles Hoyt said they need a family who can speak American Sign Language so they can communicate with the children and keep them on track.

Most importantly though, they need a family who they can talk to, express their needs and form a strong bond.

"They are just going to need some extra love, support, nurturance and attention so they can continue to grow and bond together," said Rebecca Salem, the children's adoption prep caseworker with CPS.

Once they find that, Salem said these children have a bright future full of so much growth and love.

Kristalyn, Phillip and Maryjane have to be adopted together.

To learn more about this trio or send an inquiry to adopt, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

