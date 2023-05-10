'Wherever I go, I want to take music with me' | Young musician waiting for his forever family

Michael is a bright 12-year-old boy who has been in and out of foster care. He loves music, sports and Pokémon and wants to build a treehouse with a family.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Sometimes in life, you have to jam out by yourself for a while until you find the right people who want to jam along with you. That rings true for 12-year-old Michael.

Michael first entered foster care when he was a toddler. He was then adopted by a family for six years before he was put back in foster care.

"I just don't understand it sometimes," Michael said.

But instead of focusing on the past, Michael has a warm inviting energy about him and is optimistic about his future. He is very bright and enjoys learning and teaching himself new things.

One thing that has really helped him over the years is music. He said he feels like he can be himself when he's playing guitar and drums.

"Wherever I go ... I want to be able to take music with me. Another dream I've had is to create my own studio," Michael said.

He would love to have siblings and said he's always wanted to build a treehouse with a family.

"It's something I've always wanted since I was really little," Michael said.

To learn more about Michael or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube