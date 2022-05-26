Forever Families: Meet Milo, a 13-year-old with a lot of love to give

Milo loves food, fashion and reading "Homes and Gardens" magazine.

BASTROP, Texas — Milo is a 13-year-old boy in the local foster care system who is on the autism spectrum.

He finds comfort in food and especially loves warm bread. That's why KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with him at the Tough Cookie Bakery in Bastrop.

"I want a family to love me back. It's very important," Milo said. "I want a family to be nice to me."

Milo also loves fashion, and he gets excited when he's able to get new clothes.

"I got to be looking good," Milo said.

He also loves reading "Homes and Gardens" magazine.

"It's my favorite magazine of all time," Milo said.

Milo has had to move around a lot and to parts of the country. He is currently staying in a group home.

"I wake up, and I think positive thoughts," Milo said.

After the interview, Milo said he was planning to go to Taco Bell and couldn't wait. He even recited his order to his case worker, Vickie Browder.

"Quesadilla, chalupa and a Sprite!" Milo said.

Browder has been a case worker for 14 years, and Milo said he loves her. Browder said she knows it's a tough job, but she's always up for a challenge.

"Even when the kids age out of the system, I always give them my personal cellphone number," Browder said.

Milo has a vibrant personality and so much love to give. To learn more about Milo or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.