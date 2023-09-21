11-year-old boy eager to find a forever family to play LEGOS with him

Thomas has been in foster care for two years. He loves LEGOS, dinosaurs, ravioli and pretending to be a ninja.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Thomas is an 11-year-old boy who has been in the Texas foster care system for two years now. He recently started the 6th grade and is eager to be adopted and find his forever family.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Thomas at Bricks & Minifigs, a store in North Austin that is a paradise for LEGO lovers.

Thomas explained that entering into foster care was a heartbreaking experience that he is still coping with.

"Very sad not seeing my mom and dad," he said.

But now he is focused on getting adopted and said he is excited about the possibilities.

"Sounds like it could be fun," Thomas said.

Thomas loves being able to create his own little world with LEGOS. He enjoys carefully sifting through the piles to find the perfect pieces for every creation he makes.

"I like building houses and cars. It's fun to me," Thomas said.

Thomas also likes pretending to be a ninja. During his interview with KVUE, he showed off some of his skills and big personality.

"Hi-yah! Hi-yah, I'm a ninja," Thomas said.

He said he would be open to having siblings. He currently has a biological sister who lives in a separate location from him, but he wants to be able to keep a relationship with her.

"I love her, and we have matching necklaces," Thomas said.

He said he wants parents who are lighthearted and kind.

"I want them to be nice to me," Thomas said.

To learn more about Thomas or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube