American Veterans Traveling Tribute brings 9/11 memorial to Henderson

Veterans are working to make sure the past isn't forgotten through a mobile memorial site that has traveled across the United States.

HENDERSON, Texas — It's been 22 years since the September 11 attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans and a mobile memorial site is keeping their memories alive.

Veterans with the American Veterans Traveling Tribute travel across the country showcasing memorials such as the Traveling Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute to honor, respect and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"Not only, again the 9/11, but the Afghan and Iraq, the veteran’s creed, the memorials to all the different… skirmishes, wars we were in, you know it makes you think. It makes you realize that freedom is not free," said Bill Ruby, an Airforce veteran and former teacher at Kilgore High School.

Among the multiple tributes on display at the memorial were the names of the nearly 3,000 people that lost their lives on that fateful day 22 years ago.

"But we’re about the names. We believe if your name is on display, if you made the ultimate sacrifice and, you can’t be forgotten," said Donald Allen, owner and CEO of American Veterans Traveling Tribute.

New York City and the World Trade Center are almost 1,500 miles away from us in East Texas. But 9/11 left an impact on many across the country and nobody has forgotten that day.

"I had just walked into my classroom, they had the television on, and two minutes later was when the second airplane hit the second tower. So yeah, it’s just humbling," Ruby said.

It was one of the hardest days in American history. Now, all we can do is remember and honor those who sacrificed their lives today.