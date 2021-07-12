Tyler family seeking help to find stolen Christmas decoration in memory of a lost loved one

"I wish they would bring it back to us," the father said. "It means a lot to us because of Fleming."

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler family is seeking help locating a stolen Christmas decoration, symbolic of a lost loved one.

The Cunningham family put up their Christmas decorations shortly before Thanksgiving. Less than a week later, they noticed their most sentimental decoration was missing.

Earl Cunningham's son passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15. Cunningham says the family was supposed to gather at him and his wife's house for Thanksgiving so his daughter put up the Lone Star lights and deer in memory of her brother.

The family strategically placed the item closest to the front door, but to no avail, the deer was gone just 6 days later.

The home has security cameras, but it was unable to detect the theft. The Cunningham's went door-to-door hoping their neighbors' security cameras would be able to help them identify the thief. Cunningham says due to their neighbors' camera position, it was unable to see the incident.

Tyler Police Department encourages everyone to report a theft, big or small.

Detective Andy Erbaugh says they "might not be able to find the person who did the crime, but if we find that person later, we might be able to clear that crime and get property back."

You can report crime to Tyler PD's non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000.

Earl Cunningham says "I wish they would bring it back because it means a lot to us because of Fleming."