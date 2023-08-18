White Oak ISD class teaches students graphic design, entrepreneurship skills through T-shirt making

It seems everyone wants to take part -- from getting in the class to buying the shirts the students create.

WHITE OAK, Texas — White Oak ISD is kicking off the new school year with a brand new elective, and it’s so popular that there’s already a waitlist to get in.

White Oak High School graphic design teacher Lindsey McClung is spearheading a new course teaching graphic design and screen printing to students.

"She is legit. Let’s just say that," said Skyler Stagner, White Oak High School principal.

It seems everyone wants to take part -- from getting in the class to buying the shirts the students create.

"Then they’re telling their friends and when they tell their friends, then they all want to be in the class. Because it’s hands on," McClung said. "You’re not sitting taking notes all day, you’re doing something and you’re creating something that people that walk around the community are going to wear."

The new program is part of a trend being seen throughout Texas education, where practical skills are being valued more and more.

"It’s kind of a big push within the state as a whole. Being college, career, military ready, stuff like that, and being able to have different avenues for different kids," Stagner said.

McClung has already seen a big response from the White Oak academic community, and it seems like this is just the beginning.

"I hope they come, and I hope they see, and I hope they want to buy stuff. Just this week, I’ve had three businesses in the community call and want to place T-shirt orders, so the word’s getting out there," McClung said.