Female veterans treated to special night hosted by Military Veteran Peer Network

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The local Military Veteran Peer Network treated female veterans and their families to a special ladies’ night out Thursday at the Vet Resource House in Jacksonville. The Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN) is an organization sanctioned by the state to provide direct support to local veterans.

MVPN Assistant Volunteer Coordinator, and event organizer, Angela Erickson said the events are a good way to connect.

“Mental health is a top priority for MVPN, and the get-togethers we host truly have an impact on reaching our veterans and their families, allowing us to connect on a relatable level of understanding,” she said.

Erickson said it is important for the organization to do something special to honor women who have served.