JACKSONVILLE, Texas — With there being a few places children with autism can go and play in an inclusive environment. A group from the Treatment Learning Center in Tyler traveled to Elijah’s Retreat in Jacksonville.

The retreat is part of the ranch that caters to children with autism and their families.

“I think it's wonderful that they have a place like this for our kids, you know, it's amazing," Melissa Almodovar said. "This is really peaceful and pretty and really glad they took the time to take the kids out here.”

Melissa’s daughter just started attending the Treatment Learning Center at the beginning of June. She says it can be difficult to find fun outdoor activities for her daughter.

Channing Curtis

“This is the multiple stimuli, you know, it's sometimes overwhelming for our kids, and they're not able to communicate well,” Melissa said. “So they'll just get frustrated. It's sometimes too much of a stimulus going on at the same time. So we probably have to do shorter trips to the areas or just take an account, there's going to be too much or too loud or too crowded for our daughter to go in.”

Elijah’s Retreat offers horseback riding, therapy animals, water slides and even cabins for families to rent.

“This place is a place that's happy and fun and welcoming to all children, and is catered towards your autistic children,” Director Cheryl Torres said. “And so the kids can actually come out here and play and explore and touch the animals and explore that they the way they want to. And that's how they learn.”