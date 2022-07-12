Sunshine Pediatric Day Center opens to bring care for children with complex medical needs in Tyler

Tyler is one of two East Texas cities and one of six to have a pediatric facility that cares for children with complex medical needs.

TYLER, Texas — Sunshine Pediatric Day Center is a place for medically complex kids to receive all of their nursing and therapy needs in one place.

For single working mom, Sheila Williamson, having this local facility has been a tremendous help. Her daughter, Adelia was born with two rare diseases making it difficult for her to talk.

"They have helped her progress so much," Williamson said.

Regional operations manager Claire Jones said the priority is to provide the care and education families need.

"Our job here is to also push these babies and kids to be the best selves that they can be, whether it be through education, therapy, providing developmental stimulation, that's what we're here for," Jones said.

They also want to make sure parents have the tools they need at home to properly care for their children. The center accepts patients that are coming straight from the NICU up to 20 years of age.

"Our main mission is to treat these babies like they're our own and really get them to the next step," Jones said.