TYLER, Texas — Fit City Tyler celebrated its 9th anniversary Tuesday by hosting the 7th annual ‘Lighten Up East Texas’ event on the downtown Tyler Square.

For months, East Texans have competed in the regional weight-loss competition vying for a $5,000 cash prize.

"Our goal for this event is to encourage East Texans to take control of their health, to make smart and healthy choices, to make time for physical activity and to ultimately lose weight in a healthy way," chief executive officer of NET Health and co-founder of Fit City Tyler, George Roberts, said.

The winner of the live, random lottery drawings for the annual Lighten Up East Texas regional weight loss challenge was held for all the individuals who entered the competition in January and February, and who lost 5% or more of their weight by the end of April.

To culminate the event, winners were announced at the annual celebration.

This year’s $5,000 winner is Cherie Strauss from Lindale.

Other winners included Meika Fallon of Tyler and Rhonda Brown of Mt. Pleasant who each received a $1,000 gift card to Brookshire’s Grocery.

If you missed out on this year's 'Lighten Up East Texas' competition, you can get directly involved with Fit City Tyler. You can come out to one of their coalition meetings or by helping plan one of their community health programs, like the "Fit for Life: Youth Art Contest", the "Healthiest Workplaces in Tyler" Awards, and the "Lighten Up East Texas" regional weight loss challenge.

