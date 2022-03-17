Eggrolls the focus on food truck to launch next month in Longview

"Our plan was to come back home and enjoy our business with the people we grew up with and our family and friends."

LONGVIEW, Texas — The eggrolls that will be offered in a new Longview food truck are an answer to how to enjoy gourmet food without having to use utensils or finding a place to sit.

Nathan and Nicole Elliott expect to launch their Twisted Chef food truck in early April at an event that will be held at the Work Smart shared office space, where their office is located in the new development at Loop 281 and U.S. 259, the Crossing at Main and Main. Specific details will be announced later.

"You can have the gourmet flavor like you would have on a full pate, in an eggroll," Nathan Elliott said, explaining that allows people to walk around with their food. It's a need he saw in his previous work for large private equity firms, as a chief financial officer.