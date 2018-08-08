We love this veggie salad recipe with black beans, avocado, feta, and tomatoes! It's filled with abundant protein and healthy fats to help fuel you throughout the day.

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

2 Avocados

3/4 cup sliced Cherry tomatoes

2 cans black beans

2 cans sweet corn

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup olive oil

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

The juice from 3 limes

Salt and pepper to taste

Served with blue chips

DIRECTIONS

Dice Avocados.

Combine rinsed/drained black beans, sweet yellow corn, sliced cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and fresh cilantro in a large bowl.

Add the avocado last so they don't get too mushy while you stir.

Add in the olive oil, rice vinegar, salt, pepper and lime juice.

Stir until flavors are all combined.

Serve with blue chips.

