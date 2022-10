Peppermint Bark is now available in stores for a limited time.

BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors.

Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark.

The flavor is now available in half gallons and pints for a limited time.