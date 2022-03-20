x
Food

Brittany’s Bites: Lemon pea ricotta ravioli with butter sauce

This dish is a perfect meal to serve for National Ravioli Day.

Ingredients:

For ravioli:

  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup baby green peas
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • Fresh cracked pepper
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 pkg. wonton wrappers

For butter sauce:

  • ½ stick butter
  • ¼ cup baby green peas
  • Juice of half lemon, or to taste
  • Sprinkle parmesan cheese, if desired
  • Fresh cracked pepper

Directions:

  • In medium bowl, combine ricotta cheese, peas, egg, parmesan cheese, zest, season and salt and pepper.
  • Lay out several wonton wrappers. Scoop one tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Line the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli and press down to seal the edges. Repeat with the rest of the wrappers.
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook raviolis in small batches for just a couple of minutes, until they float to the top and the wrapper is tender.
  • Remove from water with a slotted spoon and set aside.
  • In saucepan, melt butter, then add in peas and a few ravioli. Allow to cook for just a quick minute. Transfer raviolis to serving plate. Top with a bit of the sauce from the pan, parmesan cheese and fresh cracked pepper.
  • Enjoy!

