Brittany’s Bites: Lemon pea ricotta ravioli with butter sauce

Ingredients:
For ravioli:
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 cup baby green peas
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Fresh cracked pepper
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 pkg. wonton wrappers
For butter sauce:
- ½ stick butter
- ¼ cup baby green peas
- Juice of half lemon, or to taste
- Sprinkle parmesan cheese, if desired
- Fresh cracked pepper
Directions:
- In medium bowl, combine ricotta cheese, peas, egg, parmesan cheese, zest, season and salt and pepper.
- Lay out several wonton wrappers. Scoop one tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Line the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli and press down to seal the edges. Repeat with the rest of the wrappers.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook raviolis in small batches for just a couple of minutes, until they float to the top and the wrapper is tender.
- Remove from water with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- In saucepan, melt butter, then add in peas and a few ravioli. Allow to cook for just a quick minute. Transfer raviolis to serving plate. Top with a bit of the sauce from the pan, parmesan cheese and fresh cracked pepper.
- Enjoy!