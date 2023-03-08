A new Reunion Tower restaurant is opening soon! Here's what to expect on the menu

The steak and seafood restaurant will be on the 18th floor with the rotating event space underneath.

After months of waiting, an opening date has finally been announced for the newest restaurant at the top of Dallas' Reunion Tower.

Last October, it was announced that Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant, will open in the spring. Now, it's been confirmed that its grand opening will be on April 17.

Wolfgang Puck's Five Sixty restaurant shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, then ultimately made the closure permanent.

Crown Block is owned by husband-wife business partners Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla. The duo says their menu is expansive, from the sushi and chilled seafood display to the dessert bar.

There's also a variety of options through the restaurant's steak and cocktail programs.

“Since the initial stages of imagining this concept, it was imperative for us to be part of the local culinary culture,” Canteenwalla said. “From working closely with small, local farms, ranchers and purveyors, Crown Block will offer the highest quality farm-raised meats and wild-caught seafood, capturing the true spirit of the Texas frontier and Gulf Coast.”

The chef's most excited for guests to try dishes like the Rosewood Ranch Bone-In Strip Steak, the Heartbrand Akaushi Striploin, and the Wagyu Croquettes.

The duo also named a few selections from the dessert bar. Be on the lookout for the Turtle Peanut Butter Candy Bar and Crème Brulee Donut Holes with Maple Cotton Candy.

Along with the restaurant, Crown Block will have an event space called The Crown Room. There will be room for around 200 guests for formal sit-down events and about 250 guests for a cocktail reception. For more intimate options, the room also has a semi-private space for up to 150 people.