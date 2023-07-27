A Dallas bar is transforming into a Barbie pop-up experience with themed food and drinks

From cocktails like "Life in Plastic: or "He's just Ken," to Barbie's Burger and Teresa's Tenders, a Dallas bar will transform itself to resemble the "DreamHouse."

DALLAS — Come on Barbie, let's go party!

A Dallas bar is calling all "Barbs" and "Kens" to come check out its new Barbie-themed pop-up experience, where guests will be immersed into a real-life rendition of the iconic DreamHouse. The Whippersnapper, located on McMillan Avenue, will change its outside design to capture the essence of Barbie and offer themed food and drinks. The menu will include items like Barbie's burger, Teresa’s Tenders and the California Club, as well as custom cocktails such “Life in Plastic” and “He’s just Ken.”

The staff will also don themed looks from different eras of Barbie's history.

“The BAR-bie pop-up will transport patrons to their own dream world. Everyone has their own take on the doll, and we can’t wait to see all the different ‘Barbs’ and Ken that walk through our doors.” said Phil Schanbaum, co-founder of This and That Hospitality. “With everyone talking about the movie, we whipped up our spin on the beloved theme."

Inside, guests will find an array of decorations and on-theme Corvette bed, a digital photobooth, an accessory wall and more.

The Whippersnapper said it will close on Sunday Aug. 6 to prepare for the Barbie takeover and reopen on Thursday, Aug. 10. The Barbie-themed pop-up will run through Saturday, Sept. 30.

The pop-up will be for anyone 21 years old or older and will be free to the public. However, guests looking to avoid lines will be able to reserve booths by contacting info@thewhipdallas.com. The bar is open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Throughout the month-and-a-half long event, the bar will be gathering Barbie dolls and accessories from donations and will donate everything to a children's charity, officials said.