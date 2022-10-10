Dickey's Barbecue Pit to celebrate National Pulled Pork Day

Half-off pulled pork sandwiches on Oct. 12

TYLER, Texas — Oct. 12 may seem like a regular Wednesday for most people. But for the barbecue lovers, it's National Pulled Pork Day and one of Texas' popular joints is celebrating with a sweet and savory deal.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit will be selling their classic pulled pork sandwiches at 50% off. This deal gets you pulled pork dressed with barbecue sauce, pickles and onions in between a warm brioche bun.

“Dickey’s is all about celebrating the tastiest holidays,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re thrilled to celebrate National Pulled Pork Day with all of our barbecue lovers by giving them a sweet steal of a deal. All guests have to do is go online or download the Dickey’s app to take advantage of this special.”