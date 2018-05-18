Need some inspiration for a great dinner? Check out this fresh take on a classic!

Serves 4

Ingredients:

5 cloves garlic

3 sprigs rosemary, leaves only and roughly chopped

¼ (60 ml) cup olive oil

1 head red cabbage

½ cup (60g) flour

4 eggs

½ cup (75 g) panko

¼ cup (45 g) parmesan reggiano

A few sprigs parsley, chopped

Vegetable oil

Butter

4 bone-in pork chops, pounded thin

¼ cup (75 g) golden raisins

1 shallot, minced

¼ cup (120 ml) cooking sherry

2 lemons, juiced

2 tsp (10 ml) Dijon mustard

2 tsp (10 ml) honey

Salt

Black pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450F (232C)

In a mortar and pestle, add the garlic, rosemary, olive oil, salt and pepper. Mash until everything is macerated and well combined.

Cut the cabbage into 8 wedges and place on a sheet tray. Brush them with the garlic/oil mixture and roast in the oven for 10 minutes. Flip the cabbage wedges over and cook another 10 minutes or until the edges start to brown. Remove from the oven and cover with foil to keep warm.

While the cabbage is cooking, move onto the pork chops.

Set up 3 bowls for coating the pork chops. In the first bowl add the flour and season with salt and pepper. In the second bowl add the eggs. In the third bowl add the panko, parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper. Working in batches, dredge the pork chops first in the flour, then the egg and finally the panko mixture and set aside.

