Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview to reopen in new format

Dudley's Grab & Geaux will have a limited menu at first when curbside service starts.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A beloved Longview restaurant that closed amid COVID-19 is bringing its fare back to town, starting Thursday at Longview's downtown ArtWalk.

Only now, owners Dudley and Sheryl Lang are changing up their restaurant's format. Dudley's Grab & Geaux, the reboot of Dudley's Cajun Cafe, will be curbside pick-up only, from the building next to what was the original sit-down restaurant at 1601 E. Marshall Ave.

"Everything will be to go," Dudley Lang said. "And we’re also going to do some bulk items to go."

