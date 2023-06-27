East Texas Food Bank Mobile giving out fresh produce in Palestine, Mineola

Locals can get pick up fresh produce through the mobile pantry program on June 28 and June 29.

TEXAS, USA

The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing fresh produce in Palestine and Mineola this week.

According to the East Texas Food Bank, locals can get fresh produce through the mobile pantry program that will make a stop at Palestine and Mineola.

Palestine

Wednesday, June 28

From 10-11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Palestine





Mineola

Thursday, June 29

From 10-11:30 a.m. at the Mineola High School Stadium

The ETX Food Bank said no ID or paperwork is needed. All produce items will be available while supplies last.