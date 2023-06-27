x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

East Texas Food Bank Mobile giving out fresh produce in Palestine, Mineola

Locals can get pick up fresh produce through the mobile pantry program on June 28 and June 29.

More Videos

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on June 23.

The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing fresh produce in Palestine and Mineola this week.

According to the East Texas Food Bank, locals can get fresh produce through the mobile pantry program that will make a stop at Palestine and Mineola.

Palestine

  • Wednesday, June 28
  • From 10-11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Palestine


Mineola 

  • Thursday, June 29
  • From 10-11:30 a.m. at the Mineola High School Stadium

The ETX Food Bank said no ID or paperwork is needed. All produce items will be available while supplies last.

   

Related Articles


Before You Leave, Check This Out