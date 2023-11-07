East Texas Food Bank mobile pantry schedules monthly visit to Jacksonville

The mobile pantry will visit the Jacksonville community every second Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the John Alexander Gym parking lot.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — With inflation continuing to drive up prices at the grocery store, the East Texas Food Bank mobile pantry is rolling into cities to help locals.

Beginning today, the mobile pantry will visit the Jacksonville community every second Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the John Alexander Gym parking lot.

"Cherokee County is definitely an emphasis for us, there are lots of meals that are being missed in that community, especially Jacksonville," said East Texas Food Bank chief impact officer, Tim Bulter. "This particular neighborhood that we are starting up in, there are over 1,000 families below the poverty line. This mobile pantry is going to come to people's neighborhoods (and) make it easy to access, and the hours are convenient for folks who need food."

The mobile pantry is opening to anyone. No IDs or questions will be asked and anybody who shows up is eligible to receive help, Bulter said.

The East Texas Food Bank has over 25 locations where they distribute food through the mobile pantry each month.

If you would like to find a food resource in your community, you can visit the East Texas Food Bank’s website.