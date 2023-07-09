East Texas Food Bank to host Hunger Action Day

On Sept. 15, the mobile pantry will be handing out food at 10 a.m. at the Family Circle of Care in Tyler.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: This video originally aired on Sept. 7, 2023.

The East Texas Food Bank will be participating in Hunger Action Month by distributing food to the Tyler community this Friday.

The mobile pantry will be handing out food at 10 a.m. at the Family Circle of Care, located at 2231 W. Gentry Parkway in Tyler.

Feeding America's nationwide campaign for the month of September is Hunger Action Month. This campaign encourages communities to take action on the issue of hunger.

According to Feeding America, one in seven East Texans and one in five children experience food insecurity.

Across the country, food will be collected and distributed on Sept. 15. to celebrate Hunger Action Day.