FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Candied bacon and cloud eggs

After the first week of 2021, we all deserve a breakfast that's a little extra.

TYLER, Texas — Bacon and eggs. It's the classic breakfast that we all know and love.

Most people make it in the same pan and call it a day. Well, this is 2021. We do things a little extra around here.

So, to start of the new year, and the beginning of Food Friday, let's take bacon and eggs up a notch with cloud eggs and candied bacon.

Your ingredients for the candied bacon are:

Olive oil

Salt

pepper

butter

brown sugar

bacon (I suggest a thicker cut for candied bacon.)

Next, you’re going to place into your pan olive oil, a pinch of salt, pepper, a knob of butter and brown sugar.

Place your bacon into the pan and cook like normal bacon. I add a little more brown sugar before placing fresh bacon into the pan.

For the cloud eggs you’ll need:

Eggs

Salt

Pepper

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Separate the egg whites into a bowl for mixing and place the yolks aside for later.

Next get a whisk or a hand mixer, preferably a hand mixer, it goes faster. You’re going to whisk the eggs until soft peaks form.

Fold in salt and pepper then place onto a baking pan. Place into oven for 4 minutes.

After four minutes place yolk into pocket of cloud and leave in oven another 2-3 minutes.

Once finished, place onto a plate or onto a slice of toast and enjoy!