FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Elote in a cup

Enjoy this classic Mexican treat any time of year.

Elote, the classic Mexican street food that just warms the heart. And the mouth if you make it spicy enough.

The original way to prepare this snack is on the cob. But today we're changing things up with elote in a cup.

Ingredients:

Corn (fresh, canned or frozen)

Cojita cheese

Crema Mexicana

Chili powder

Cayenne pepper

Salt

Pepper

Butter

Cilantro

Lime

Hot Cheetos

Instructions:

Cook corn according to instructions on packaging.

While the corn is cooking, finely chop up some cilantro to put into corn after cooking.

In a bowl, pour crema Mexicana and add desired amount of hot sauce and stir until smooth consistency.

Drain water from corn and place corn into large bowl.

Place into the to the bowl cilantro, 1 tablespoon butter, salt and pepper and mix together until butter is fully melted.

Next, grab a cup and place a layer of corn on the bottom of the cup and begin adding crema Mexicana mixed with hot sauce, chili powder, cayenne pepper and cojita cheese. Add more corn and repeat until cup is full.

Top of with a squeeze of fresh lime and serve.

For added heat crush up some hot Cheetos into dust and layer with chili powder and cayenne pepper.