FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Starting an Herb Garden

Herbs can make a good dish great and on this episode of Food Fridays with Favian we're starting our very own herb garden.

TEXAS, USA — Herbs have made a few appearances here on Food Friday. We've used herbs to make some amazing herb chicken, pico de gallo needs cilantro and of course the best steaks take thyme.

Now that spring is here, it's the perfect time to start that herb garden in the kitchen. Cause let's be honest here, saving a dollar is saving a dollar. Plus, it smells good too.

Herb gardens don't have to be complicated, a little sunlight and water, and you only have to grow what you want to use.

There are a few ways you can grow herbs. Growing them outside in a garden bed or outside in their own planters and, the way we will be discussing today, in the kitchen on a window sill.

The biggest decision is figuring out the herbs you use the most when cooking during the week.

For our example we will be using cilantro, English thyme, Italian oregano, sweet basil, garden sage and flat Italian parsley.

When deciding planter size it really comes down to where you'll be placing the herbs. Having herbs in the kitchen or outside not only helps to save a few dollars at the store but it also allows access fresh herbs around the clock.

Check out the video below for how to plant and some of the uses of herbs in food!