FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Instant noodle recipes

Instant noodles can be found in just about every kitchen in the country. Here are three ways that can help make instant noodles taste like a culinary treat.

Instant noodles, or instant ramen, is a universal food. It can be found in just about every country on the planet.

What makes this food so appealing is the simplicity and quickness it takes to cook. But, let's be honest. It's not the most filling food in the world.

So for this week's Food Friday, we're gonna take those plane noodles and turn them into a meal using a few different recipes that are quick and easy.

Noodles and Egg

Ingredients:

Instant ramen (any flavor you like will work)

Pepper

Crushed red pepper flakes

Soy sauce

1 egg

Hot sauce

Fill a pot with 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Next, place your noodles in the water for 1 minute to 1 1/2 minutes. Pour out half of the water and add half of the ramen flavor pack into the pot and soy sauce to your liking.

Place back on stove and create a tiny pocket in the noodles to allow an egg to rest in it. Crack the egg into the pot and add pepper on top of it. Cover with a lid and let cook until egg becomes white.

Remove water and place noodles into a bowl and red pepper flakes and hot sauce and your ready to serve.

Tuna and Noodles

Ingredients:

Instant Ramen (any flavor you like will work)

1 can tuna

Onion

Pickle

Mayonnaise

Cook noodles according to the packaging. Remove half of the water from the noodles and then place back on stove on low heat.

Next, dice up onion and pickle and place into noodles.

Open and drain tuna and place into noodles and stir until warm.

Take off heat and stir in a tablespoon of mayonnaise.

This is a good one to experiment with different vegetables and ingredients to your liking.

Beef Ramen Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

Instant Beef Ramen

Olive oil

Steak

Salt

Pepper

Butter

Garlic

Egg

Chives

Fill a pot with enough water to cover egg and boil for 6 minutes. Once 6 minutes is up, take egg immediately out of pot and place into ice cold bowl of water. This will prevent the egg from cooking any further.

Season steak with salt and pepper and add olive oil to hot pan and place steak into pan. Cook until desired temperature. For added flavor, throw in a glove of crushed garlic, fresh thyme and drop in a knob of butter after a couple minutes of cooking and baste. Let rest for 3 minutes when finished cooking.

While the steak rests cook noodles according to the packaging. Place noodles into a bowl and let cool for 4 minutes to prevent cooking the steak and egg and further when placed into bowl.

Once cooled place steak, egg and chives into bowl. Top with light salt and pepper and enjoy!