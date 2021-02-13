FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Valentine’s Day Special

With Valentine's Day around the corner and a pandemic still going on most some people are going to want to celebrate in the comfort of their home.
Instead if making that classic reservation to a certain house containing certain waffles, this weeks Food Friday will dive into making a your own at home.
Steak
Ingredients:
- Steak
- 2 Garlic cloves
- Salt
- Pepper
- Butter
- Thyme
Season steak with salt and pepper and add olive oil to hot pan and place steak into pan.
Throw in 2 cloves of crushed garlic, fresh thyme and drop in a knob of butter. After a couple minutes of cooking baste the steak for 3 minutes. Cook until desired temperature. Let rest for 3 minutes when finished cooking.
Waffles
For the waffles I use a recipe I found on the Taste of Home website.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 large eggs, separated
- 1-1/2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking powder.
In another bowl, lightly beat egg yolks. Add milk, butter and vanilla; mix well. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined.
Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form then fold into batter.
Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer's directions until golden brown. Serve with strawberries or syrup.
Hash Browns
Ingredients:
- Russet potatoes
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
Clean potatoes. (I know. I know.)
Finally grate the potatoes and place into paper towels, or a kitchen towel, and squeeze out excess water.
Place onto a plate and let dry for another 15-20 minutes.
In a hot pan, use olive oil and then place potatoes into pan and smash down into desired shape.
Sprinkle salt and pepper before flipping.
Cook until golden brown.