FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Valentine’s Day Special

This week we make a classic Valentine’s Day meal inspired by a house of waffles.
Credit: CBS19

With Valentine's Day around the corner and a pandemic still going on most some people are going to want to celebrate in the comfort of their home.

Instead if making that classic reservation to a certain house containing certain waffles, this weeks Food Friday will dive into making a your own at home.

Steak

Ingredients:

  • Steak
  • 2 Garlic cloves
  • Salt 
  • Pepper
  • Butter
  • Thyme

Season steak with salt and pepper and add olive oil to hot pan and place steak into pan.  

Throw in 2 cloves of crushed garlic, fresh thyme and drop in a knob of butter. After a couple minutes of cooking baste the steak for 3 minutes. Cook until desired temperature. Let rest for 3 minutes when finished cooking.

Waffles

For the waffles I use a recipe I found on the Taste of Home website

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 large eggs, separated  
  • 1-1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking powder. 

In another bowl, lightly beat egg yolks. Add milk, butter and vanilla; mix well. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined. 

Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form then fold into batter. 

Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer's directions until golden brown. Serve with strawberries or syrup. 
True Belgian Waffles
It was on a visit to my husband's relatives in Europe that I was given this Belgian waffle recipe. These homemade waffles are great with any kind of topping: blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, fried apples, powdered sugar or whipped topping. -Rose Delemeester, St. Charles, Michigan
Taste of Home

Hash Browns

Ingredients:

  • Russet potatoes
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive oil

Clean potatoes. (I know. I know.)

Finally grate the potatoes and place into paper towels, or a kitchen towel, and squeeze out excess water.

Place onto a plate and let dry for another 15-20 minutes.

In a hot pan, use olive oil and then place potatoes into pan and smash down into desired shape.

Sprinkle salt and pepper before flipping.

Cook until golden brown.

