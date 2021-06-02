FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Eating like a Super Bowl quarterback

This week's Food Friday is inspired the two quarterbacks playing in the big game. Steak with macaroni and cheese and roast chicken with roasted vegetables.

The Super Bowl takes place this weekend in Tampa and since there are two teams then there must be two dishes!

Patrick Mahomes is known for his love of ketchup and Tom Brady has the cleanest diet of almost any person ever.

So this week on Food Friday we're making steak and macaroni and cheese and roasted herb chicken with roasted herb vegetables.

Steak

Ingredients:

2 Garlic cloves

Salt

Pepper

Butter

Season steak with salt and pepper and add olive oil to hot pan and place steak into pan.

Throw in 2 cloves of crushed garlic, fresh thyme and drop in a knob of butter. After a couple minutes of cooking baste the steak for 3 minutes. Cook until desired temperature. Let rest for 3 minutes when finished cooking.

Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients:

Noodles of choice

4 cups sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of parmesan cheese

Bread Crumbs

Butter

Salt or chicken stock

Pepper

2 tablespoons of Flour

This recipe is for 16 ounces of noodles.

Cook noodles until al dente and strain out water and place in baking pan

In a separate pan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter. Slowly add 2 tablespoons of flour while stirring. Mix together to form a roux. Next add in 2 quarts of heavy cream and stir until hot.

Add a pinch of black pepper and a teaspoon of salt or chicken stock.

Next, begin adding 4 cups of sharp cheddar cheese while stirring to help it melt. Add into noodles and mix together.

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter and mix with bread crumbs and 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese. Pour over top of macaroni.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and place in for 15-20 minutes or until top is golden brown.

Roasted Herb Chicken and Vegetables

Ingredients:

Whole Chicken

Sage

Thyme

Rosemary

Butter

Potatoes

Carrots

Onion

Begin by cutting up all vegetables and placing into large bowl.

Next, melt a half a cup of butter and put thyme leaves and chopped up sage and rosemary.

Pour left over butter into bowl with vegetables and begin to mix.

Place vegetables into large pan and place chicken on top of vegetables and cover.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and cook for 1 1/2 hours. When the roast has 30 minutes left to cook remove covering to allowing skin to crisp.