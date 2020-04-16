TYLER, Texas — Food trucks are playing an important role in helping to bring food from restaurants to customers in their neighborhoods.

Food options ranging from coffee, espresso, ice cream and even pizza are making their way into communities.

"I think we’re going to have a great turnout," Lamar Wedell, owner of Mr. Gatti's Pizza in Tyler, said. "We’re going to be an added new flavor if you will with pizza. I don’t think anybody else in the neighborhood or in East Texas that is able to do what ours is able to do, so we’re going to be a welcomed and new option for kids and the families in the Woods neighborhood."

Mr. Gatti's is just one of many businesses that have shifted its business model to continue to serve its customers. Most recently popping up to serve customers in the Woods subdivision in Tyler.

"You really you have to think outside the box and really I think meet your customer where they are," Wedell said.

On Thursday, The Woods subdivision hosted three food trucks: Esprezio Inc. Mobile Espresso Bar, Pokey O's and Mr. Gatti's.

"Everyone has been very enthusiastic about each and every type of truck that comes," resident Donna Dozier said. "It's something to look forward to, I think, for residents who are homeschooling their kids, and working from home. Kind of a 'morale booster,' I believe."

Vickie Hammer, owner of Pokey O's Cookies and Ice Cream, says as the pandemic hit and orders were put into place by the CDC, business took a big hit.

"The business went from about two to 3,000 people a week catering to zero," Hammer said. "At that point we just laid low for a while wanting to honor all the stay at home measures."

As the weeks went by, Hammer says the way she has conducted business has changed, doing more business through deliveries and their mobile dessert truck.

"You have to keep engaging your customers, engaging your clients, and really come up with different ways to serve them," Hammer said.

If you'd like to have Mr. Gatti's or Pokey O's serve in your neighborhood you may reach out to them through their Facebook page.