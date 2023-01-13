Girl Scout Cookie Season is beginning in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — It is now the middle of January and this time of year means only one thing...
Girl Scout Cookie Season is beginning here in East Texas!
Starting this weekend, the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls is kicking off its 2023 season with a lineup of different cookies.
From classics like Thin Mints and Samoas to its newest flavor for the upcoming season, Raspberry Rally.
Alexia Flores, who's a member of Troop 496-SU 365 for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, stopped by the Morning Loop to talk about her involvement in the organization and taste some cookies alongside our morning anchors.