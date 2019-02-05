COLORADO, USA — If you're thinking of making drinks for the Kentucky Derby, there's really only one option: a mint julep.

Fortunately, it's a really easy cocktail to make.

If you want to sip on a mint julep while watching the derby this weekend, here's a simple recipe for making the classic cocktail.

Classic Mint Julep

Ingredients:

Fresh mint

1/2 oz simple syrup

2-3 oz Bourbon

Ice

Put several mint leaves in the bottom of a glass tumbler. Top with simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water, fully dissolved). Muddle mint until it starts to bruise and syrup is tinged green. Fill tumbler with ice. Add Bourbon. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

Thinkstock