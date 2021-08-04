McDonald's to hire 25K employees across Texas

From April 13 to April 15, McDonald's will be accepting applications and hiring 25,000 employees to work at restaurants across the Lone Star State.

Officials said the hiring event will be held from April 13 to April 15. During the special hiring days, participating McDonald’s restaurants throughout the state will be accepting applications and interviewing for crew and management positions, the company said.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.