FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Oreo Cake Balls

This three-ingredient recipe is guaranteed to be a hit!

TEXAS, USA — Of all the foods we have made so far, I am still surprised that this is the first dessert episode.

The best part about this recipe is that it only uses three ingredients.

Ingredients:

Oreos

Cream cheese

Chocolate

The first thing, and the most fun, we need to break up 36 cookies and turn them into crumbs. A food processor helps but is not necessary. Simply place half the cookies into a bag and beat with a rolling pin. Then roll out the crumbs until fine and place into a bowl.

Place a block of cream cheese into the bowl and mix thoroughly with spoon or hands.

Place into freezer for 15 minutes.

Melt chocolate into sperate bowls and remove Oreo balls from the freezer.

Dip Oreos into chocolate and cover then place onto baking sheet with parchment paper.

Once covered, place into fridge for 20 minutes to cool and harden and then enjoy!