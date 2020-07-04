TYLER, Texas — With restaurants' dining rooms closed and people isolated at home, food delivery is becoming more popular for those looking to grab a bite to eat.

However, the number of deliveries is not enough to make up for the large chunk of business restaurants are no longer getting.

"I'm afraid there'd be a lot of restaurants that would go under if there was no delivery," Brian Hays of Patriot Delivery said.

Hays started Patriot in 2013. He says he understands the importance service his business plays during the crisis.

"We've just had so many orders and such an influx of orders. We've been able to help out a lot of people and businesses really going strong," Hays said. "To be able to provide that service is, you know, a blessing for us. And it's also I believe, a blessing for the restaurants and for our community."

Hays says with the increase in business, his employees must even more careful with how they the important jobs they carry out.

"We have to be very careful with what we're doing. And so there is a certain amount of stress with that," Hays said.