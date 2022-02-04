GUAC-POCALYPSE: Restaurants brace for shortage after US bans avocados from Mexico

The staff at Lago Del Pino in Tyler is brainstorming how to adjust from using 200-300 avocados per week.

TYLER, Texas — The dimpled green fruit Americans know and love may be harder to come by.

When a U.S. plant safety inspector was working in Mexico, he received a verbal threat to his cellphone. The U.S. government then pulled the plug on all Mexican avocado imports for the foreseeable future.

“It's not the best news,” said avid avocado lover, Brady Moore.

Whether it be guacamole or adding the avocado into his meal, he’s been willing to shell out the extra money to have it.

“I'm guessing now it's going to cost even more since they're going scarce," Moore said.

Mexican avocado imports being pulled from the equation means the U.S. loses 80% of its supply.

Bloomberg reports avocados are more expensive now than they’ve been in the past 20 years. What this means for managers at places like Lago Del Pino, is they’ll need to brace for either sky-high avocado prices or for them to be absent from their menus completely.

“That hurts," said Lago Del Pino manager Matthew Sockwell. "We use avocado with all probably 75% of our stuff, The restaurant uses 200-300 avocados per week.

Though the burden of missing this supply hasn’t hit their door yet, Sockwell said it's going be hard once it does.

"We use so many.," Sockwell said. "So to not have any... we're just going to have to rethink a lot of our dishes."

Throughout the pandemic, the restaurant lacked everything from to-go containers to table linens, plastic cups and people to do the work.

Avocado imports got cut off right before Super Bowl Sunday -- the most profitable time for avocados. Those celebrations weren’t affected because those shipments had already made it out of Mexico.

Now, merchants and consumers think about how they’ll maneuver another major avocado holiday -- Cinco de Mayo.