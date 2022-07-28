Sprite to ditch signature green bottle

Beginning Aug. 1, fans of the beloved soda can expect new packaging as an initiative to boost sustainability.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sprite plans to go green by saying goodbye to their famous green bottle after 60 years.

The Coca-Cola Company announced on July 27 that Sprite is transitioning from its green packaging to a clear package beginning Aug. 1.

While the company will still use polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, removing the color increases the likelihood for the bottle to be used for recycled food-grade packaging.

R3CYCLE CEO Julian Ochoa said in a press release, “This transition will help increase availability of food-grade rPET. When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic."

Dasani is also rolling out new packaging, including caps and labels, made from 100% recycled PET plastic.

“Sprite’s move to clear will help us introduce more 100% rPET bottles like Dasani is launching and keep more bottles in the circular economy," Chris Vallette, senior vice president of technical innovation and stewardship for Coca-Cola North America, said.

However, packaging is not the only change Sprite fans can expect. According to the press release, the beverage will have a revamped logo and new packaging design to provide a consistent look around the world.