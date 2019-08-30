If you're a fan of the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, head to your nearest Taco Bell ASAP (as soon as you finish reading this story).

The fast food chain announced plans to remove nine items from its menu, including two of three Doritos Locos Tacos flavors. Cool Ranch and Fiery are out, while the original Nacho Cheese flavor will remain.

Customers have until Sept. 12 for one last hurrah with the departing items. Here's the full list of items that are leaving:

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco

Fiery Doritos Locos Taco

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Taco Bell's combo menu is also getting a revamp, so you may want to study up on the new number system before you hit the drive-thru:

3 Crunchy Tacos Supreme 3 Soft Tacos Supreme Burrito Supreme Steak Quesarito Nachos BellGrande 2 Chicken Chalupas Supreme Chicken Quesadilla Mexican Pizza Crunchwrap Supreme Cheesy Gordita Crunch Breakfast Crunchwrap Grande Scrambler Breakfast Quesadilla

