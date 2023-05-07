Tex-Ethiopian restaurant Smoke'N Ash BBQ reopening Monday at new Arlington location

The acclaimed restaurant will be opening at a bigger restaurant after being closed for the past three months

ARLINGTON, Texas — The critically acclaimed Tex-Ethiopian restaurant Smoke'N Ash BBQ is finally reopening Monday after closing in May in a new, bigger location in Arlington.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant announced their soft reopening Monday at their new location, 5904 S. Cooper St., Ste. 100. The restaurant had previously closed after Memorial Day weekend to prepare for the new location.

While they are reopening, the restaurant said not all items on its menu would be immediately available on Monday.

Just a couple months ago, the New York Times named the restaurant one of the "20 best barbecue restaurants in Texas from the new generation." The paper also previously named Smoke'N Ash one of the top 50 restaurants in America last year. Texas Monthly also featured the restaurant.

Smoke'N Ash, a barbecue spot with an Ethiopian twist, was featured by WFAA earlier this year in February.

Back in 2018, the restaurant’s owners, Fasicka and Patrick Hicks, opened it and began serving traditional BBQ dishes like pork ribs and brisket.

They decided to get creative and began blending the barbecue with spices from Fasicka Hicks' home country of Ethiopia.

"I think it was really a hit right away,” Fasicka Hicks said at the time.

There's likely no other restaurant in the world serving Tex-Ethiopian barbecue.

The Hicks have created a flavor that now ships nationwide. They’re drawing in customers from all 50 states and have plans to move to a larger location.

Beyond sharing their bold flavors, the couple’s hope is to inspire.