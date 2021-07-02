East Texas BBQ 'bites' make Texas Monthly editor's favorites list for 2021

"We kind of feel that East Texas is overlooked when people talk about barbecue in general," said Brian Wright of Wright on Taco & BBQ.

TYLER, Texas — A few East Texas barbecue joints were featured Monday by the Texas Monthly's BBQ editor in his favorite barbecue "bites" of the year.

Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn listed items from Sunbird BBQ in Longview, Wright On Taco & BBQ in Harleton, Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Hallsville and JoJack's Smokehouse in Mount Pleasant among the 20 listed as his favorites of 2021.

Brian Wright of Wright on Taco & BBQ said finding out that his Porkstrami Sandwich was listed in Texas Monthly was an honor and “really cool news on a Monday.”

The Wrights' shop has been open for five years.

“We are just thrilled that our customers keep loving on us the way they do,” Julie Wright said.

“We’re super excited,” Brian said. “Our other East Texas friends were mentioned on the same list.”

Sunbird BBQ’s smoked brisket made the list along with the smoked crawfish boudin from Bodacious in Hallsville and the smoked chicken salad sandwich was listed from JoJack's Smokehouse in Mount Pleasant.

Julie said they are close with the owners of Sunbird BBQ in Longview and were thrilled to see them on the list.

“We kind of feel that East Texas is overlooked when people talk about barbecue in general,” Brian said, noting that many lists go straight to Austin for barbecue.

“It’s just so encouraging to see the dedication be recognized and the love we have been given over the past few years,” Julie said.

Click here to view the list in its entirety.