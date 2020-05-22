SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a March, 2020 story.

Hungry Texans are now able to get Whataburger delivered right on their door step!

While that's nothing new in an age of endless third-party food delivery options, the ever-popular burger chain says it is now offering the option to have its own employees directly drop off your favorite order. It's pretty self-explanatory: Just create your order on the Whataburger app or on the restaurant's website, and set "Delivery" as the pickup method before providing your address.

If you want dinner waiting as you get home from work, the company says users will be able to set a specific time for food to be delivered. If you're wanted to satisfy your future self's cravings, you can schedule an order up to 24 in advance.

More information on Whataburger delivery can be found here.

