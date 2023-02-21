Whataburger bringing fish sandwich back for Lent

Two fish options will be available at Whataburger during the Lenten season, according to the fast food restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger announced they are bringing back their classic fish sandwich and all its fixins' back for Lent.

They are bringing back their Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Dinner for a limited time.

The Whatacatch Sandwich has is a filet of Alaska pollock seasoned with panko breadcrumbs, two slices of lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce all on a bun.

The Whatacatch Dinner has two fish filets along with fries and a side of tartar sauce.

Whataburger said the two dishes are only available during Lent, so they are urging those would like to catch a bite to do so before "they swim away."

“We’re excited to bring back the Whatacatch as a delicious option for our guests during the Lenten season,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This tasty sandwich is a fan favorite that offers a unique Whataburger experience outside of our classic beef and chicken menu options.”

The offer begins now through April 10.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.