Local Whataburgers donate over $11,000, canned foods to East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas — Local Whataburger restaurants donated over $11,000 and 2,500 pounds of canned food to East Texas Food Bank to help fight against hunger.

Nicole Jones from DKT Investments Ltd., a Whataburger franchisee, presented the organization a check for $11,607 that was raised in the Tyler area to reduce food insecurity among East Texas families.

Along with the fundraiser, the restaurant locations participating in East Texas had a canned food donation drive to benefit the food bank. The donations totaled 2,518 pounds of canned food items.

According to the food bank, the donations will help provide 95,000 meals to people in need.