Will be located on 1051 Texas 110 and will provide more than 50 jobs once it opens in the fall.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whataburger on Wednesday broke ground on its first Whitehouse restaurant.

Franchise group DKT Investments and the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce had a ceremony for the event at its new location, 1051 Texas 110, scheduled to open in the fall.

Ray Haskins, chief operating officer at DKT Investments, said the restaurant is excited to be in Whitehouse.