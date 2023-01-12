Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to turn into CAVA

TYLER, Texas — Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is going through a big change as this location will be closing its doors, but that doesn't mean the city is losing a place to get Mediterranean food.
The Dallas-based franchise has teamed up with CAVA, a growing fast-casual Mediterranean chain, to transition and open a new restaurant in the same location on South Broadway Avenue.
A permit was issued for CAVA by the city of Tyler on Nov. 3.
Zoës Kitchen will be serving their final meals and closing its doors on Jan.18. Renovations will begin shortly after and will last for six to eight weeks.