Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to turn into CAVA

The Mediterranean franchise is closing down its Tyler location on Jan. 18 to begin renovations for a new restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is going through a big change as this location will be closing its doors, but that doesn't mean the city is losing a place to get Mediterranean food.

The Dallas-based franchise has teamed up with CAVA, a growing fast-casual Mediterranean chain, to transition and open a new restaurant in the same location on South Broadway Avenue.

A permit was issued for CAVA by the city of Tyler on Nov. 3.