Former Camp Normal Industrial Hospital gets new life in downtown Longview

The two men joined together to purchase what is a piece of Longview's history a couple of years ago and recently moved their offices into the downtown space.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Local plumber Helaman Bowers and builder Roger Caviness were renovating their new office, replacing the front doors to their building at 506 W. Methvin St., when they had to stop to take care of a key piece of the structure.

The cast stone sign on the front of the building, which says "Camp Normal Industrial Hospital," kept falling apart.

"We actually pieced it back together," Caviness said.

The two men joined together to purchase what is a piece of Longview's history a couple of years ago and recently moved their offices into the downtown space.

"We think it's important to keep the history," Caviness said.